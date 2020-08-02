Iran Army, Tech. VP ink scientific research coop.

In a ceremony on Sunday with the presence of the Commander of Iran’s Army, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Sorena Sattari, vice president for Science and Technology, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have already cooperated with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology,” General Mousavi said and expressed hope that the MoU which is in the various fields of ground, air, sea, space, and defense bring good progress for both sides in the near future.

Sattari also said, “we have many achievements in the fields of knowledge-based companies and various technologies including ICT, nanotechnology, aerospace as well as some new fields such as laser in the form of knowledge-based companies and some research centers."

“One of the goals of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology is to direct these technologies to the defense industry, so that it can use the infrastructure that has been created” he noted, adding “we are cooperating with the army and the defense industry in several areas, and also we have more than 70 knowledge-based companies that supply defense industry with products.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sattari referred to the construction of Kowsar aircraft and added that several parts of Kowsar aircraft were developed in knowledge-based companies, and this aircraft will definitely be developed with more modern technologies.

RHM/IRNA83893639