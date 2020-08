TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The 'Order of Sacrifice' of Imam Ali Officers' University was unveiled on Thursday morning in the presence of Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution has awarded Imam Ali Officers' University with the ‘Flag and Order of Sacrifice’ for their courage and selfless efforts in defending the country against the enemy's aggression.