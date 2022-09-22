PG security achievable with extra-regional powers withdrawal

Addressing the military parade of Sacred Defense Week on Thursday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "Today, Iranian armed forces are the symbol of peace and stability in the region and the messenger of the national authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"We are witnessing insecurity in various regions, including Southwest Asia, the Caucasus, the Mediterranean coast, and a part of Africa," he said, adding that this is while the Iranian armed forces have brought security to the country.

Today, Iran is among the top 10 countries in the world in the field of industry and management of the armed forces, the deterrent role of the armed forces is such that the enemies are noy able to attack Iran, Ghalibaf noted.

Trans-regional countries seek to destabilize the Persian Gulf region to defend the illegitimate regime of Zionists and plunder the resources of this region, he asserted.

The security of the Persian Gulf will be achieved with the withdrawal of extra-regional powers, he also said, adding that the countries of the region are Muslim and brothers and are able to resolve existing issues through dialogue and establish security for the Islamic Ummah.

