VP Sattari unveils 3 artificial intelligence system

During a visit to a knowledge-based company, the Vice President for Science and Technology unveiled three artificial intelligence systems, namely in-person authentication system using artificial intelligence (SAHA), first Marketplace in the filed of artificial intelligence (SAHAB) and comprehensive content database in the field of artificial intelligence (HOOSHIO).

"Artificial intelligence is countries' domain of power and authority in the near future and guarantees their national security," said Sattari.

"Iran has the largest startups in the region in various fields of ICT and biotechnology," he added, saying, "Efforts to develop artificial intelligence have begun in the country with investment in this area and are continuing in earnest."

"Iran ranks 9th in the world in terms of scientific articles and prestigious journals," Sattari said.

He noted, "This knowledge-based company is one of the big companies in this field in the country, whose products in the field of artificial intelligence can be exported and should be given more support."

