Saudi-led coalition launches extensive attacks on Yemen

Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen once more and launched a series of attacks on the country, Al-Masirah reported, adding that during the last month, the Saudi-led coalition targeted various areas of Al Hudaydah province.

According to the report, the Saudi coalition has violated Al Hudaydah ceasefire 74 times in the past 24 hours.

The coalition has mounted a large-scale missile and artillery attack on Ad Durayhimi District in western Yemen.

Yemeni military sources said Saturday night that the Saudi coalition violated 2,895 times Al Hudaydah ceasefires during the last month.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

