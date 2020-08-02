  1. Politics
Aug 2, 2020, 8:37 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 2

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, August 2.

Ebtekar:

COVID-19 regulations to be in place till access to vaccine: Rouhani

Ettela’at:

Rouhani says 10 provinces have passed outbreak peak

Intelligence Ministry inflicts heavy blow to US-based terror group

Hashd al-Shaabi forces commemorate martyrs Soleimani, al-Munahdis

Iran:

Intelligence Ministry arrests ringleader of Tondar terrorist group

Kayhan:

Ringleader of Tondar terror group arrested by Intelligence Ministry

Israeli regime, Saudi Arabia seeking to weaken Iran-China ties: Jpost

Khorasan:

Hunting a US-based terrorist

