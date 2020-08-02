Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 2

Ebtekar:
COVID-19 regulations to be in place till access to vaccine: Rouhani
Ettela’at:
Rouhani says 10 provinces have passed outbreak peak
Intelligence Ministry inflicts heavy blow to US-based terror group
Hashd al-Shaabi forces commemorate martyrs Soleimani, al-Munahdis
Iran:
Kayhan:
Israeli regime, Saudi Arabia seeking to weaken Iran-China ties: Jpost
Khorasan:
Hunting a US-based terrorist
