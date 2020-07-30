Headlines of Iranian Persian-language dailies on July 30

Arman-e Melli:

Leader condemns racist behaviour of US government

Aftab:

Leader: Iran supporting people, condemning racist US government’s brutal behavior

Ebtekar:

Launch of missiles camouflaged, fired from depths of ground by IRGC

Etemad:

Leader: US presence in West Asia detrimental to region

Etela't:

Ayatollah khamenei: Hajj exercising power against Arrogant Powers

Launch of ballistic missiles against hypothetical enemies in “Payambar-e Azam 14" exercize

Rouhani called for international bodies to take legal actions against US air terrorism

Iran:

Leader called for unity among Muslim nations

Shargh:

Mousavi: Iran has heard enough promise from South Korea

Kayhan:

Leader: Islamic Republic’s firm stance is “supporting people, condemning racist US government behavior

Rouhani: US harassment of Iranian airliner true symbol of terrorism

Mardom Salari:

Cmdr.: IRGC successfully launched underground ballistic missiles for first time in world

ZZ/