Headlines of Iranian Persian-language dailies on July 30

Arman-e Melli:
Leader condemns racist behaviour of US government
Aftab:
Leader: Iran supporting people, condemning racist US government’s brutal behavior
Ebtekar:
Launch of missiles camouflaged, fired from depths of ground by IRGC
Etemad:
Leader: US presence in West Asia detrimental to region
Etela't:
Ayatollah khamenei: Hajj exercising power against Arrogant Powers
Launch of ballistic missiles against hypothetical enemies in “Payambar-e Azam 14" exercize
Rouhani called for international bodies to take legal actions against US air terrorism
Iran:
Leader called for unity among Muslim nations
Shargh:
Mousavi: Iran has heard enough promise from South Korea
Kayhan:
Leader: Islamic Republic’s firm stance is “supporting people, condemning racist US government behavior
Rouhani: US harassment of Iranian airliner true symbol of terrorism
Mardom Salari:
Cmdr.: IRGC successfully launched underground ballistic missiles for first time in world
ZZ/
Your Comment