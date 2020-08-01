Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 1

Kayhan
International community turning a blind eye on death of Yemeni patients’ deaths
Iran opens first supermarket in Venezuela
Leader delineates roadmap for countering sanction
US enters biggest economic recession in 90 years
Iran
Government inaugurates more industrial projects on Thursday
Leader calls on nation to follow guidelines issued by coronavirus combat headquarters
Etela’at
Pompeo says maximum pressure against Iran did not achieve its goals
Trump seeks procrastination of presidential elections
Ayatollah Khamenei says reliance on own capabilities key to overcome sanctions
President says keeping people safe top factor in all decisions
Iranian students grab four world chemistry medals
Etemad
Leader says sanctions will not achieve their intended goals
Leader urges people to follow health protocols in upcoming religious mourning ceremonies
MR
Your Comment