3 killed, 2 injured in north St. Louis shooting

Three people are dead after a shooting in St. Louis, the latest killings in what has been a deadly year in a city with one of the nation's highest murder rates, AP reported.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said the shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Walnut Park West.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police offered conflicting reports about additional victims who were injured. A spokeswoman said two men were injured and taken to a hospital, but an officer at the scene said one man was injured.

St. Louis has been among the nation's deadliest cities for many years, and 2020 is shaping up to be one of the worst on record, with at least 153 killings so far. The city had 194 homicides in all of 2019.

