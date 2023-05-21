Mass shooting at Missouri leaves at least 3 dead

Officers found multiple victims of the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City after they arrived at the scene at 1:26 a.m. local time (2:26 a.m. ET), the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“Two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said. “One of those victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business.”

It added that three of the victims were transported to hospital but a short time later one of them was pronounced dead.

All of the victims are believed to be adults, the statement said.

