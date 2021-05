Directed by Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini, "Headless" will be screened at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The Shanghai International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia, along with the Tokyo Film Festival.

This cinematic event will take place from June 11 to 20, 2021.

"Headless" has been previously screened at São Paulo International Film Festival.

