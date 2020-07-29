Iran’s trade vol. exchange with China must increase: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wed., Ebrahim Azizi said that senior officials of the Establishment and also lawmakers consider the national interests when sigining contracts with world countries.

While concluding agreements with other countries, government officials focus on safeguarding the independence of the country, he reiterated, adding, “we believe that country’s trade exchange volume with Eastern countries especially China should increase and most legislators in the Iranian Parliament emphasize on increasing trade exchange volume with the People’s Republic of China.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran needs to establish more interaction and relations with countries that have established more economic and foreign policy relations with the country over the past years, Azizi highlighted.

Countries that have shown hostility to the Islamic Republic of Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution are not trustworthy, he said, adding, “if suitable ways are paved for the country to establish more relations with Eastern countries in the current situation, it will be a very strong response to the lack of commitments of Western countries towards Iran.”

Western countries especially the United States have difficulty settling their own internal crises and are unable to resolve their problems, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, Iran should seek to strengthen its ties with neighboring and economically powerful countries like China.”

