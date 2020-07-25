  1. Economy
Jul 25, 2020, 10:14 AM

Iran's exports to Russia up 20% amid coronavirus

Iran's exports to Russia up 20% amid coronavirus

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – A 20% increase in Iran’s exports to Russia over the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting 19 March) shows that coronavirus outbreak has not affected bilateral trade relations, said an official.

Chairman of Iran-Russia joint Chamber of Commerce Hadi Tizhoosh Taban said that Iran’s exports to Russia increased over 20% growth despite coronavirus outbreak and its impact on economic interactions in the world.

Iran is looking after creating a network in 12 southern Russian provinces for improving trade ties, he added referring to creating Iran-Eurasia national office.

Referring to Russia's using Iran’s corridor, he said that the corridor is an advantage for Iran that can connect Europe to rail transit and has been focused by neighboring states especially Russia.

ZZ/IRN83865787

News Code 161389

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News