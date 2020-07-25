Iran's exports to Russia up 20% amid coronavirus

Chairman of Iran-Russia joint Chamber of Commerce Hadi Tizhoosh Taban said that Iran’s exports to Russia increased over 20% growth despite coronavirus outbreak and its impact on economic interactions in the world.

Iran is looking after creating a network in 12 southern Russian provinces for improving trade ties, he added referring to creating Iran-Eurasia national office.

Referring to Russia's using Iran’s corridor, he said that the corridor is an advantage for Iran that can connect Europe to rail transit and has been focused by neighboring states especially Russia.

