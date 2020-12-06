Iran has become self-sufficient in producing 4 COVID products

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that the country has achieved good productions in manufacturing four coronavirus-related products that the ministry is responsible for producing these products.

Alireza Razm-Hosseini broke the news on Sunday at the Logistics and Procurement meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and added, “We have a surplus in the production of face masks and producers have requested to export their products, so that license for exporting face masks is given at the request of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education provided that domestic demands are met in this respect.”

Then, he pointed to the production of ventilator (respiratory device special of COVID-19 patients) and added, “Presently, two large factories are producing high-quality ventilators in the country in a way that producers of this device are requesting for exporting ventilators overseas.”

Elsewhere in his remarks Razm-Hosseini announced that his ministry has achieved self-sufficiency in cooperation and interaction with all producers and functionaries in manufacturing coronavirus-related parts and equipment.

Turning to the export of COVID-19 products, the ministry of industry said, “With the coordination made in this regard, at the request of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, if domestic needs to these products are met, license will be issued for exporting relevant products.”

MA/5088614