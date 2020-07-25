Enemies failed in creating duality between science, religion

Speaking in a session of Headquarters to Coordinate Cultural Engineering Roadmap on Sat., Es’hagh Jahangiri pointed to the outbreak COVID-19 in the country and said that seminary schools shone in the fight against COVID-19.

He pointed to the decisions adopted by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters with regards to holding mourning ceremonies during Muharram, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), as well as preserving health protocols in order to prevent outbreak of COVID-19, and added, “consequences of coronavirus in all areas especially in cultural and social fields is very complicated.”

He called on various organizations to cooperate with the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention HQ and focus on cultural issues.

Jahangiri pointed to the issues raised regarding National Document for Developing, Expanding and Strengthening of Mosque, and said, “mosque is an important center in the country that can solve many problems facing ahead and it is necessary to strengthen this valuable center more than before with appropriate policy using capacity of public participation.”

