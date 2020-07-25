  1. Politics
Saudi activist reports King in critical health conditions

Saudi activist reports King in critical health conditions

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – A prominent Saudi activist and whistleblower, known by online pseudonym 'Mujtahidd', posted a leaked message on Twitter, claiming that Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the king of Saudi Arabia is in critical health conditions.

"A doctor in KFSH leaked the following message," he wrote. 

"An important person currently in ICU is:

- In critical condition

- Renal failure

- Congested Lungs (ARDS)

- Survival: probably days not weeks

- Medical team fully isolated

- Nearest relative is very nervous and aggressive," Mujtahidd tweeted.

In the past recent days, unofficial media and social media users have reported the death of Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, while official Saudi Arabian media have confirmed his good health.

King Salman was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the country's capital Riyadh on Monday for tests due to inflammation of his gallbladder.

He underwent a reportedly successful surgery to remove his gallbladder on Thursday.

