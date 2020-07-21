Contradictory reports on King Salman's death

Official Saudi Arabian media have not confirmed his death by the present moment, however, some Saudi Arabian officials revealed that the government has concealed the news to avert an unexpected crisis in the country, in particular under the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been admitted to a hospital in the capital, Riyadh, for medical tests due to inflammation of the gallbladder, the kingdom's Royal Court said Monday in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The statement said the 84-year-old monarch is being tested at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital. The brief statement did not provide further details.

