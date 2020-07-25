  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2020

Nasrallah:

Following health protocols key to defeating COVID-19

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah highlighted the necessity of observing health protocols.

In a message on Friday night, accompanied by a video that shows Nasrallah wearing a face mask, he said that people can only defeat the virus if they follow health guidelines. “If we adhere to some habits and take health guidelines seriously, we will certainly gain victory.”

However, he continued, if people neglect such protocols, a bigger disaster will happen across different levels.

According to the latest figures, 3,407 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Lebanon with the death toll standing at 46.

According to the latest figures on Saturday morning (+4:30 GMT), 15,943,547 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 642,751 and recoveries amounting to 9,726,064.

