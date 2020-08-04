Iran, Austria to systematically continue expanding of ties

He made the remarks on the sideline of his visit to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province on Monday.

Referring to the two countries' close relations, he said that the main purpose of his visit is to get acquainted with the capacities of the province to be able to help boost bilateral relations.

This visit is a continuation of President Rouhani's official visit to Austria in the past two years, during which the officials of the two countries decided to continue relations in a structured and systematic manner, he added.

Schulz said that the situation in Iran has become complicated, and in fact the cruel sanctions of the US and coronavirus have caused problems for the countries.

There are many natural and climatic similarities between Austria and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, he added, saying that this province has been successful in terms of environment, forest and resource management.

He noted that Austria tends to willingly share its experiences with this province in the field of tourism.

