  1. Culture
Aug 2, 2020, 11:29 PM

Austria seeking cultural, economic ties with Iran

Austria seeking cultural, economic ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Schulz said that Austria seeks to expand cultural and economic relations with Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in Iran.

He made the comments on Sunday at a meeting with the officials of Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province to review bilateral ties.

“Last year, 130 cultural events were held in Iran by the Permanent Cultural Association of the Austrian Embassy. Due to the bilateral relations between us and the officials of the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, we want to hold one of our cultural programs in Shahrekord,” he added.

He added that Austria has a cultural center in Iran which has paved the way for the expansion of cultural collaborations.

He expressed hope to establish economic relations with the Iranian province and noted, “ Initially, we are interested in boosting cooperation in the field of water because Austria is one of the successful countries in the world in terms of proper management of water resources.”

Schulz maintained that Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari can benefit from the experience of Austria in terms of water management.

FA/IRN 83893851

News Code 161766

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News