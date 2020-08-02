Austria seeking cultural, economic ties with Iran

He made the comments on Sunday at a meeting with the officials of Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province to review bilateral ties.

“Last year, 130 cultural events were held in Iran by the Permanent Cultural Association of the Austrian Embassy. Due to the bilateral relations between us and the officials of the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, we want to hold one of our cultural programs in Shahrekord,” he added.

He added that Austria has a cultural center in Iran which has paved the way for the expansion of cultural collaborations.

He expressed hope to establish economic relations with the Iranian province and noted, “ Initially, we are interested in boosting cooperation in the field of water because Austria is one of the successful countries in the world in terms of proper management of water resources.”

Schulz maintained that Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari can benefit from the experience of Austria in terms of water management.

