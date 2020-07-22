  1. Culture
Iranian animation 'Locked' to vie at Turkey, UK festivals

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iranian animation ‘Locked’ has been accepted into two international festivals, in Turkey and the UK.

Directed by Ahamd Khoshniat, the Iranian animation will be screened at the 18th edition of the International Environment Short Film Festival in Istanbul in September, and 14th Link International Film Festival in the UK later this year.

Locked tells the story of a trapped human named "Man", with the hope of Freedom, who keeps begging and worshiping a stony icon, which sucks his sap of life in lieu of giving him an opportunity to be free. But the Man is never freed until he proceeds in a various way.

