Iran seeking to establish trade office in China

Gholam Hossein Jamili announced on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic is seeking to establish a business office in China for the cooperation between large state-owned companies.

He maintained that Iranian companies are under a lot of pressure to participate in international markets and Iran’s Chamber of Commerce has been given tasks to adopt necessary measures in this regard.

Jamili went on to say that Iran’s Chamber of Commerce plans to pave the way for better commercial and economic activities with China.

Referring to the long-term plans of the office, he noted that the participation of large companies can contribute to providing quality service to individuals.

FA/IRN 83864454