Winter storm in US causes massive flight cancellations

The heaviest snow and ice is moving into the Appalachians and the East Coast's Interstate 95 corridor on Monday, ABC News reported.

Schools are closed in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., as the dangerous storm moves in.

A winter storm warning was issued for Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, where 8 inches to 12 inches of snow is possible.

If D.C. gets more than 8.3 inches, it would be the biggest snowstorm for the city since 2016.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Philadelphia, where 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall and make roads very slick.

The heaviest snow should end from D.C. to Baltimore on Monday morning, but snow showers are forecast to linger into the evening.

New York City could see a dusting of snow. Boston is not expected to see any snow.

Snow should be gone from the East Coast by Monday night, the report added.

Before hitting the East Coast, this storm hit the Midwest on Sunday.

Snowfall totals have topped 1 foot in several places, including Chapman and Topeka, Kansas, where the storm dumped 18 inches and 14 inches, respectively.

The 5 inches of snow that fell in Cincinnati on Sunday is the city's new single-day record for Jan. 5.

