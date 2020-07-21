Syrian army repels Israeli missile aggression

The Israeli enemy air force launched a number of missiles from over the occupied Syrian Golan, on the southern part of Damascus on Monday night, a military source told SANA.

The source added that the army air defenses confronted the aggression and shot down the majority of the missiles, affirming that the aggression led to the injury of seven soldiers and caused material damages.

Meanwhile, cameras captured the army’s air defense interception of a number of the missiles and dropping them in the airspace of southern Damascus.

MNA/SANA