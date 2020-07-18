'Iran-China coop. road map can be extended to BRI, CPEC'

In a tweet on Saturday, Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad Mohammad Ali Hosseini wrote: "Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation Program is a clear roadmap and a principled way for future relations between the two important countries."

"In other ways, it can be extended to regional cooperation with other existing mechanisms such as BRI and CPEC Initiatives."

Iran and China are presently holding talks on finalizing their 25-year cooperation roadmap.

In a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

However, the enemies regard the cooperation roadmap 'unacceptable' and 'unbelievable' for it makes Iran capable of resisting the US sanctions.

