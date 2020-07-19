Iran offers quality lab. services to neighboring countries

Reza Asadifard made the remarks on Sat. and added, “presence of significant number of researchers in neighboring countries has provided a good platform for developing export of Iran’s laboratory services and this issue has prompted the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology to focus on providing quality laboratory services to neighboring states as a top priority.”

Quality of laboratory services in the country has increased, he said and stressed the need to provide these services to other countries.

According to him, facilitation of export of these services is one of the best ways to introduce and develop country’s laboratory services to the global markets.

It is for years that Laboratory Network of Strategic Technologies Department of Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology offers quality services to the applicants in various fields such as technical and engineering, materials and metallurgy, electricity and electronics, chemistry, aerospace as well as environmental and agricultural fields, etc.

MA/ 4976793