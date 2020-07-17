Language of force is what Americans understand: al-Nujaba

In an interview with al-Mayadin TV channel, al-Shimmari, referred to the latest developments of Iraq and the activities of the Resistance in the confrontation with American occupiers.”

Engineer Nasr al-Shimmari, stressed that there is no option before Americans except leaving Iraq, adding, “If occupiers insist to remain in Iraq, they sill have to come to terms with the damages they are going to sustain,” reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

He described Americans as unable of changing the equations in Iraq and further mentioned, “I congratulate on the new operation that targeted Americans; it was carried out in the conditions when the Resistance has put some new methods on its agenda.”

Referring to the fact that Americans are regarded as “Occupying forces”, he reiterated, “They will be targeted more and more each day.”

Al-Shimmari added, “That these operations are done covertly is a feature of anti-American operations and the Resistance groups are unanimous in the confrontation with the enemy.”

Concerning the indispensability of the expulsion of Americans from Iraq, he mentioned, “The government is an executive body and it shouldn’t do policymaking; therefore, neither the government nor any other one can stop Resistance attacks against occupiers.”

The official spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance called Iran the friend and ally of all Resistance groups, yet he pointed out, “Despite what mentioned, Iraqis themselves are responsible for whatever destructive the US does in Iraq.”

Engineer al-Shimmari maintained, “Washington refrains from helping the Iraqi government in its fight against the ISIS under the pretext that what the ISIS carries out is not regarded as a foreign attack!”

Regarding the recent attempts of occupiers and their relocation of forces to some other Iraqi bases, he stated, “The US and UK think that they can protect their forces with carrying them to other bases.”

In another part of the interview, the deputy secretary-general of al-Nujaba condemned Turkey’s aggression of the Iraqi land and reminisced, “Turkey has occupied some parts of the Iraqi land but the US has done nothing in this regard.”

Emphasizing that the interim prime minister and government, specifically after the enactment of the new law by the parliament, are no longer authorized to use foreign forces, he expressed hopes that the movements of al-Kazemi are in line with national interests.”

Finally, in his talk with al-Mayadin TV channel, he said that the US only understands the language of forces and weapon, adding, “The Resistance let the political negotiations be done for the execution of the parliament’s enactment, nonetheless, the proper instrument for the expulsion of Americans is Resistance.”

