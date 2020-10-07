  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 7, 2020, 4:13 AM

Analyst:

Baghdad Green Zone attacks, US scenario to disarm PMU

Baghdad Green Zone attacks, US scenario to disarm PMU

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) –An expert on the West Asia affair noted that the US is plotting a scenario through rocket attacks in Baghdad to put allegation on Hashd Al-Shaabi forces and force the Al-Kadhimi government to disarm these anti-terrorist forces.

Hassan Hanizadeh made some remarks over recent developments in Iraq and the US accusing of Resistance forces over recent security threats in Iraq, particularly around diplomatic bases.

Referring to the assassination of Lenient General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, following which Iraqi parliament passed a draft calling on the government to expel US troops from the country, Hanizadeh noted, “In this regard, the Americans restored to some tools in order to prevent the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's resolution.”

He went on to say, “The US move of transferring ISIL terrorist groups from Syria to Iraq for carrying out some operations was aimed at tarnishing the image of Hashd Al-Shaabi and preparing a context for further accusations against these anti-terrorist forces.”

The recent rocket against diplomatic bases in Iraq is also one US plots in this regard, he said and added, “The Americans organized the agents of the Ba'ath party to launch a rocket attack in Green Zone area of Baghdad to put allegations on Hashad al-Shaabi forces.”

The goal of the Americans is to put pressure on the Al-Kadhimi government to disarm Hashad al-Shaabi forces, he explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also noted, "As Donald Trump seeks a winning chance in the upcoming of the US presidential election, the White House is trying to force the Iraqi government to establish a relationship with the Zionist regime."

RHM/IRN84066106

News Code 164394

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News