Baghdad Green Zone attacks, US scenario to disarm PMU

Hassan Hanizadeh made some remarks over recent developments in Iraq and the US accusing of Resistance forces over recent security threats in Iraq, particularly around diplomatic bases.

Referring to the assassination of Lenient General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, following which Iraqi parliament passed a draft calling on the government to expel US troops from the country, Hanizadeh noted, “In this regard, the Americans restored to some tools in order to prevent the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's resolution.”

He went on to say, “The US move of transferring ISIL terrorist groups from Syria to Iraq for carrying out some operations was aimed at tarnishing the image of Hashd Al-Shaabi and preparing a context for further accusations against these anti-terrorist forces.”

The recent rocket against diplomatic bases in Iraq is also one US plots in this regard, he said and added, “The Americans organized the agents of the Ba'ath party to launch a rocket attack in Green Zone area of Baghdad to put allegations on Hashad al-Shaabi forces.”

The goal of the Americans is to put pressure on the Al-Kadhimi government to disarm Hashad al-Shaabi forces, he explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also noted, "As Donald Trump seeks a winning chance in the upcoming of the US presidential election, the White House is trying to force the Iraqi government to establish a relationship with the Zionist regime."

