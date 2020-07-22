"You not in a position to intervene in Resistance affairs"

Engineer Nasr al-Shimmari, in a tweet, addressing Stephen Hickey who had made some negative statements around the attacks of the Resistance against the occupying forces, asked, “Is Iraq authorized to found 20 military bases in your country? Can it have an embassy with thousands of Iraqis inside it? How about 15 thousand military and non-military staff being present in such structures? Or can Iraq carry out a military manoeuvre in the centre of London?”

Then, addressing the UK ambassador, he wrote, “Stop treachery and telling lies, do your own duty, only act as the diplomatic representative of your wicked country and stop intervening in the issues that are above your rank and the level of those who have appointed you!”

