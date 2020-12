In the 37th series of inauguration ceremonies across the country in the current year, President Rouhani inaugurated 99 transportation and urban development projects via videoconference.

Two metro stations in Tehran, four metro stations in Tabriz, some projects in Mashhad, and several projects in Esfahan, and Shiraz are among the projects that opened today.

He also inaugurated a 200-ton incineration power plant in Nowshahr, northern Iran today.

