Jul 16, 2020, 1:28 PM

Friday prayers not to be held in Tehran this week

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Friday Prayers Committee announced that after almost four-month hiatus in performing Friday prayers due to the outbreak of coronavirus the religious event will not be held in Tehran city on July 16.

The Friday prayers are held in some Iranian provinces and cities which are considered as white zones according to a regulation approved at the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

Friday Prayers Policymaking Council has provided and compiled health protocols and necessary programs for the activities of congregational prayer sites [Mosalls] in white districts.

