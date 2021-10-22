Friday prayers in Tehran to resume today

The Friday prayers in the Iranian capital of Tehran will be held later today in Iranian capital for the first time in months after they were halted amid the Cvoid-19 pandemic. This is while the Friday prayers have been underway in other cities, especially in smaller towns across the country at the behest of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution since summer.

Tehran Friday Prayers Headquarters said in a statement earlier this week that after 20 months, Friday prayers will resume this week.

The statement added that Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, the 57-year-old Friday prayers Imam will lead today's prayers in Tehran.

The resumption of Friday prayers in Tehran comes at a time when the Iranian capital is hosting the 35th edition of the International Islamic Unity Conference, which was officially inaugurated on Tuesday morning as over 400 Muslim scholars, elites and religious leaders discussed the present conflicts, security, and relations in the world of Islam.

At the beginning of today's sermon, Sheikh Khalid Mullah, chairman of the Assembly of Sunni Scholars, as one of the guests attending the International Islamic Unity Conference will address the event, while it is also scheduled that the Afghans who recently were martyred during Friday prayers in the neighboring country will be honored and a number of the injured of these terrorist incidents who are being treated in Iranian hospitals will be present as the special guests.

Iranian freestyle and western wrestling champions, who recently returned to Iran from the world championships in Norway will also attend the sermon, which will be held as usual on the campus of the University oif Tehran.

It is also noteworthy that more than 77 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Iran, a country of 85 million people.

KI/FNA14000730000019