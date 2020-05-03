Friday prayers to be held this week after 2-month hiatus thru. observing health protocols

Hojjatoleslam Ali Nouri Deputy Head of Friday Prayers Policymaking Council made the remarks at the venue of the Ministry of Interior on Sun. and added, “Friday prayers will be held in the mentioned cities according to a regulation approved at the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and it is hoped that people of other cities will witness reorganizing Friday prayers in their cities each week.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the reopening of mosques in the nationwide and added, “mosques in 132 cities of the country will be reopened as of tomorrow on May 4 and special health protocols will be observed strictly for the prevention of spread of COVID-19.”

He went on to say that Friday Prayers Policymaking Council has also provided and compiled health protocols and necessary programs for the activities of congregational prayers sites [Mosalls] in post-corona period.

