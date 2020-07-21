Police confiscate over 500kg of narcotics in E Iran

Police Chief of South Khorasan province Second Brigadier General Majid Shoja said on Monday that following intelligence operations, the anti-narcotic forces of the province confiscated 589 kg of various illicit drugs in a single operation.

498 kg of opium and 91 of hashish have been busted during the operation, he said.

According to the police chief, two smugglers have been arrested and one vehicle has been seized in this regard.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from some regional countries has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

ZZ/4978664