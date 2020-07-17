Police bust 1 ton of drugs in Bushehr province

The Police Chief of Bushehr province Second Brigadier General Khalil Vaezi said on Friday that following comprehensive intelligence operations, police forces confiscated the big haul of different drugs in the province.

The narcotic consignment was carefully camouflaged in Nayband Rural District, Asaluyeh County, he noted.

The police chief the offenders had left the scene before the police arrived, however, operations are underway to bring them to justice.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

MNA/4975727