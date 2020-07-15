Tehran ready to trade with Beirut with Lebanese Pound

In an interview with Al-Manar TV on Monday, Firouznia said Iran will always support Lebanon in all the economic domains, including electricity, medical drugs, agriculture, and industry upon its request.

He noted that Tehran is ready to admit the Lebanese Pound in the trade exchanges with Beirut.

Referring to Lebanon’s resistance against the Zionist and American warmongering, the ambassador added the Islamic Republic country will always support the axis of resistance.

He said if the Zionist enemy commits any foolish act against Hezbollah, it will receive a humiliating blow.

Firouznia added that he is meeting with the Lebanese officials to coordinate the economic cooperation, reiterating the US not only avoids supporting Lebanon but also prevents any country from doing that.

