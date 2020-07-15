At least 50 people arrested amid anti-Netanyahu protest

Zionist police clashed with protesters in front of the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the occupied Al-Quds and reportedly arrested 50 people on Tuesday.

Police claimed that protestors not only caused public disturbance but also were trying to break into Netanyahu's residence.

However, the organizers emphasized that the demonstration was peaceful until the police forces attacked the protesters and resorted to violence.

Palestinians have held numerous demonstrations in recent weeks to protest against Netanyahu's policies, including West Bank Annexation Plan.

