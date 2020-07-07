  1. Politics
Iranian ambassador, Lebanese minister meet in Beirut

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut Mohammad Jalal Firouznia met with Lebanon’s Minister of Industry, Imad Hoballah on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ways to boost and activate bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially at the economic and Industrial levels.

The Iranian diplomat reiterated Tehran’s willingness to support Lebanon in different fields, especially the industrial one.

For his part, Hoballah lauded Iran's support for Lebanon and explained the importance of adopting specialized productive industries in the sectors of medicine, technology, food, solar energy, and others.

The Lebanese minister also gave the Iranian diplomat a briefing on Lebanon's intention to fortify its economic relations with eastern countries in a bid to bolster the country's local economy, hoping that this will open new markets for Lebanese products.

