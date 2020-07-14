Hard days waiting for US, Zionist Regime: Ghaani

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said on Tuesday that what happened to the US warship resulted from the US misconduct and crimes and that hard days are waiting for the US and the Zionist Regime, Almayadeen reported.

“The US must not accuse others. They themselves lit this fire and it has engulfed them today. We must tell them that this is the answer to your crimes committed by your own elements, God will punish you with your own hands,” he said.

He further noted that hard days are waiting for the US and the Zionist Regime.

According to Ghaani, the US military is tired and worn out and that their warships are outdated. The US must accept its bad situation and stop oppressing humanity.

