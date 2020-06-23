Imposition of new sanctions on Syria shows defeat of enemies in military war

He made the remarks in his meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud in Tehran on Monday.

Ghalibaf considered the reason behind imposition of economic sanctions against Syrian people [under the so-called Caesar Act] as failure of enemies in the military and security war.

The history shows that Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria have always had a deep and inseparable bond which stems from the beliefs of people of the two countries, he said, adding, “Iran has always considered Syria to be in the front line of the Resistance Front. This issue began with the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and has become stronger with the elapse of time.”

“Today, we are witnessing that enemies of Syria, Iran and Islamic Ummah are disappointed. If economic sanctions have been imposed against Syria, it is because that enemies have failed militarily,” Iranian Parliament speaker stressed.

Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud in Tehran, for his part, pointed to the bravery and outstanding role of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism and added, “all we know the key and constructive role of martyr Gen. Soleimani in Syria which was unique of its kind and we hope that his path will be continued by IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Ghaani.”

He endeared the name and memory of martyr Gen. Soleimani and said, “martyr Soleimani donated his pure blood for preserving the Axis of Resistance and we will continue his path with perseverance.”

