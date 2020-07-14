Non-reliance on oil shows power in economic war

“The Americans were waiting for Iran’s economy to collapse shortly after the reimposition of the sanctions; however, we have managed to push our plans forward with without reliance on oil revenues to display power in the economic war,” Rouhani said at the meeting of Supreme Council for Economic Coordination on Tuesday.

Referring to the country’s performance in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the president said, “Under the current circumstances, which has challenged even the developed countries, the Iranian government has managed to soothe the situation with expediency and good planning.”

He added that the government has provided the nation’s needs for essential items amid the pandemic, stressing, “We will surely pass the current situation successfully in cooperation with our people.”

MNA/4973800