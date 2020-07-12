Iraqi MP urges for issuing intl. arrest warrant for Trump

The Iraqi government should adopt necessary measures for obtaining an arrest warrant for Trump and keeping silent on the issue is unjustifiable, he said on Sunday, al-Malumah reported.

He went on to say that taking ‘weak’ stances against the US’ violation of Iraqi sovereignty is ‘shameful’, urging the government to adopt a ‘brave’ stance so that the country would not meet an unknown fate.

The remarks come as in late June, an official with the Iranian Judiciary said that an arrest warrant has been issued for Donald Trump for assassinating the Iranian top commander.

“Iran’s Judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for a total of 36 individuals involved in the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, including political and military officials from the United States and other governments, and the international police have been notified in this regard,” Tehran's prosecutor, Al-Qasimehr said.

He described the charges as “murder” and “terrorist act” and added, “President Donald Trump is at the top of the list, and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term is over.”

Iran’s former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 at the behest of the US President Donald Trump.

