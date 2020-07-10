Iran to never forget, forgive Gen. Soleimani's assassination

In a Thursday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "The coward assassination of Gen. Soleimani, the anti-terrorism hero of our region, was “an arbitrary killing” & a clear violation of the UN charter."

"The US is responsible for this criminal act, & can’t whitewash this by chastising the UN," he added.

"We’ll never forget, we’ll never forgive," Mousavi stressed.

His tweet came as the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday condemned the arbitrary actions of governments, including the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

In the 44th regular session of the Human Rights Council, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN office in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said that the United States should be held accountable for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

Earlier in this session, UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard called the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani by US forces a violation of international law.

