Ulyanov reacts to Bolton’s remarks on Lt. Gen. Soleimani

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ulyanov wrote, “Killing a foreign official on the territory of a third country corresponds to US Constitution?”

His tweet came after Bolton reacted to the UN stance on Tuesday regarding the assignation of Lt. General Soliemani and noted, “New criticism from the UN characterizing the strike on Soleimani as 'unlawful' is baseless. This is why exactly why we withdrew from @UNHumanRights. We don't answer to a higher power in the UN nor do we need advice on how to implement the US Constitution.”

A few hours before Bolton's response, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Agnes Callamard had emphasized that the US failed to provide sufficient evidence for the imminent attack against its interest and did not justify the strike on Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his comrades.

