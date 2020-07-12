Army Aviation to achieve long range missiles soon

The Army Aviation of the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements in the defense and security field, pinpointing missiles and also eight-and-a-half kilometer missile.

He made the remarks on Sun. in a local ceremony and pointed to the bravery of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and endeared his name and memory in the fight against terrorism.

Today, Army Aviation is the powerful arm of the Establishment, he said, adding, “Army Aviation of the country has gained salient achievements since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 in defending the country with all its might.”

He further pointed out that Iran’s Army Aviation has thus far gained salient achievements and progresses in the defense and security field, Fire-and-Forget and pinpointing missiles as well as eight-and-a-half kilometer missiles.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Ghorbani put the number of parts and equipment manufactured at Army Aviation at 435, showing high capability and potential of Iran’s Army Force in this respect.

He then pointed out that the Army Aviation of the country offers quality aerial emergency services to 18 provinces of the country.

