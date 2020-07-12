Iran-Syria agreement proves Resistance’s upper hand in region

Iran and Syria inked an agreement to strengthen military and defense ties between the two countries on Wednesday during the visit of Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri to Damascus. The accord came less than a month after Washington imposed new sanctions on Syria under the so-called Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.

“The inking of the document has great importance and tells of deep ties between the two countries and reveals that Iran and the Resistance Front have the upper hand in the region,” Alireza Sheikh-Attar, a former Iranian ambassador to Germany and India, told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

Alireza Sheikh-Attar, a former Iranian ambassador to Germany and India (Mohammadreza Abbasi/Mehr News Agency)

“We have had close ties with Syria before the Islamic Revolution, during the imposed war, and during the development of the Resistance Front,” he said.

Iran should have strong ties with Syria especially given that Damascus offered direct and indirect help to Hezbollah against aggressions of the Zionist regime, added the former diplomat.

“The agreement shows that ties between Iran and Syria will not weaken against hostilities of some countries,” Sheikh-Attar highlighted.

