Major General Bagheri calls for budget increase in defense sector

The top General attended a close session of the Parliament on Tuesday, delivering a report on the latest developments and the performance of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces.

On the sidelines of the session, the spokesperson of the Presiding Board of the Parliament Mohammad Hossein Farhangi quoted Major General Bagheri as calling for a budget increase for the military sector in a bid to boost the country’s defense capabilities against different threats.

"We hope that the new Parliament will be able to take effective steps to meet the basic needs of the Armed Forces Headquarters", Farhangi stressed.

MR/4951025