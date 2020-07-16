Iran, Belarus to expand agricultural coop.

Iran’s ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari and the Belarusian Minister of Agriculture and Food Ivan Krupko held a meeting on Wednesday, conferring on expanding agricultural cooperation.

Both sides agreed on holding the second meeting on agricultural cooperation between the two countries as soon as possible. The first meeting was held in September 2017 in Tehran.

Krupko further invited his Iranian counterpart to visit the international trade fair BELAGRO on Agricultural products which is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 26, 2020 in Minsk.

According to the Belarusian Minister of Agriculture, the volume of trade between the two countries in the field of agricultural products has increased by about 22.5% from January to May 2020 compared to the corresponding period last year and reached 4.3 million dollars.

