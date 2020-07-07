Leader voices Iran's full support for Palestine

In a letter to Head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei announced that Iran will protect the oppressed Palestinians against the Zionist regime.

US, Israel seeking to make Iran look insecure for investing

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said that the US and Israel aim at making Iran look insecure for investing.

Border Guards first defensive stronghold of country: cmdr.

The commander of IRGC Ground Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Monday that Border Guards are the first defensive stronghold of the country.

Iran always defends unity, resistance of Palestinians

The Director General for the Middle East Affairs of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Islamic Republic of Iran always defends and supports the unity, amity and resistance of Palestinians.

China ready to work with Iran for progressing practical coop.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that his country is ready to work with the Islamic Republic of Iran to make progress in practical cooperation.

US presence in any region, 'source of insecurity': Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that whenever Americans were present in a region, they caused ‘insecurity’ in the region.

Extending arms embargo against Tehran to kill JCPOA: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday that if the United States continues arms embargo against Iran, it will mean the death of the JCPOA.

Iran to back legal Venezuelan govt.: Vaezi

In a meeting with the special envoy of Venezuelan President Jorge Elieser Márquez in Tehran, the head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi voiced Iran's support for the legal Venezuelan government and its nation.

Iran making military equipment based on enemies’ capacities

The Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras said that Iran is producing its military equipment based on the capabilities of the enemy.

Iran's capability causes concern for US, Zionist regime

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran's growth and capabilities have caused concern for the United States and the Zionist regime.

Iran able to produce simulators of all its active aircraft

The Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) said that experts of the country have obtained the know-how to domestically produce flight simulators of all aircrafts active in the country.

