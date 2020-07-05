Iran triggered JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that Iran has triggered JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions.

Head of Interpol in Iran holds talk with S Korean envoy

Director General of Interpol in Iran met and held talks with South Korean Ambassador to Tehran, conferring on boosting bilateral ties.

Martyrdom of Lt.Gen. Soleimani biggest US gift to terrorism

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani was the biggest US gift to terrorism.

Iran to attend Afghanistan peace talks on Mon.:spox

Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan has announced that the country is scheduled to hold three important meetings on Inter-Afghan talks which will be attended by regional countries including Iran.

'Iran self-sufficient in repairing offshore drilling rigs'

The CEO of Sina Energy Development Company announced Iran as self-sufficient in repairing its offshore drilling rigs.

Iran confirms 2,449 infections,148 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry announced that 2,449 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Zarif to address virtual MED2020 on Mon.

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif is to deliver a speech at the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED2020), which is planned to be held via a video conference on Monday, July 6.

Pres. hails Iran scientists for COVID-19 vaccine quest

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appreciated the country's researchers for efforts to find coronavirus medicine and vaccine.

Iran, Russia review energy coop.

Iranian ambassador and Russian Deputy Minister of Energy met and held talks on energy cooperation.

EU foreign policy chief responds to Zarif’s letter

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has responded to a letter by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif regarding the EU3’s non-compliance with JCPOA.

